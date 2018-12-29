Home > Bangladesh

Polling centres in Dhaka secured: police

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST

The excessive enthusiasm of candidates and polling agents can lead to problems at voting centres, but none of the polling centers in the Dhaka City Corporation faces any threat of unrest, said Dhaka Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia. 

“Comprehensive security measures have been taken to secure the voting centres in the Dhaka Metropolitan area. Strict actions will be taken to combat any irregularity,” Asaduzzaman told reporters at a press briefing on Saturday.

The Dhaka district has 20 out of the 299 parliamentary seats to be contested in the national polls on Sunday. The Election Commission has prepared 113 voting centres across the 15 constituencies in the Dhaka Metropolitan area.

“Election-related misinformation is generally disseminated by certain vested interest groups. The cybercrimes unit and intelligence agencies are working to prevent it. The police are working in concert with other security agencies to combat any such threats,” Asaduzzaman said.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Voting materials on way to polling centres

Painter Syed Jahangir dies at 83

Eight held over ‘provocative videos’ on election

Three killed in Korean EPZ road crash

File photo

Two children killed in Jatrabari fire

File photo

Helicopters only for emergency services

Bribing voters, with fake notes!

Attacks on Hindus ‘disgrace to the nation’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.