Polling centres in Dhaka secured: police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST
The excessive enthusiasm of candidates and polling agents can lead to problems at voting centres, but none of the polling centers in the Dhaka City Corporation faces any threat of unrest, said Dhaka Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia.
“Comprehensive security measures have been taken to secure the voting centres in the Dhaka Metropolitan area. Strict actions will be taken to combat any irregularity,” Asaduzzaman told reporters at a press briefing on Saturday.
The Dhaka district has 20 out of the 299 parliamentary seats to be contested in the national polls on Sunday. The Election Commission has prepared 113 voting centres across the 15 constituencies in the Dhaka Metropolitan area.
“Election-related misinformation is generally disseminated by certain vested interest groups. The cybercrimes unit and intelligence agencies are working to prevent it. The police are working in concert with other security agencies to combat any such threats,” Asaduzzaman said.
