Helicopter services only for emergencies on Saturday, Sunday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST
The Election Commission has imposed restrictions on the use of helicopters on Saturday and Sunday because of the 11th parliamentary election.
Helicopters may only be used to transport patients to hospitals for health reasons and to transport medicines and other emergency products during this time.
The Election Commission had previously issued restrictions on the movement of vehicles for the Dec 30 polls.
A letter containing the instructions for the helicopter restrictions was sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism on Friday.
Travel restrictions will be in place from 12am on Dec 30 to 12am on Dec 31, according to the letter.
In addition, motorcycle travel has been restricted from 12am on Dec 29 to 12am on Jan 2, it said.
Accordingly, the Election Commission has also restricted private helicopter travel from 12am on Dec 29 to 12am on Dec 31, it said.
The letter, however, specified that helicopters could be used for emergency patient transport, health and medical care, medicine and to transport emergency goods.
The EC decision has been relayed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Bangla International Airlines, Sikder Aviation, Square Air, South Asian Airlines and other helicopter service providers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Attack on Hindus a disgrace to the nation: RAB chief Benazir
- Jamaat leader’s wife, son caught for ‘bribing voters with fake notes’ at Satkhira
- Fire breaks out at Zaman Tower in Purana Paltan
- Dhaka-Mymensingh rail services resume five hours after derailment
- Another Hindu home gutted in Thakurgaon
- EC allows journalists with press IDs to travel on motorcycles amid ban
- 3G, 4G back on after 10-hour blackout ahead of election
- 3G, 4G data blackout in Bangladesh before general elections
- Bangladesh praises Russia’s ‘bold’ stance on Rohingya issue
- Police arrest three Awami League leaders for attack on Gayeshwar
Most Read
- Voters swooned as Mashrafe’s wife takes campaign by surprise
- With flowers, Salman F Rahman meets Dhaka-1 rival Salma
- BNP backs Salman F Rahman’s rival Salma Islam in race for Dhaka-1
- Attack on Hindus a disgrace to the nation: RAB chief Benazir
- Fire at Zaman Tower in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan doused after two hours
- ‘Fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid’: Dr Kamal Hossain tells Indian newspaper
- CEC won’t let army work freely in election: BNP
- Bangladesh general election 2018 at a glance
- 3G, 4G data blackout in Bangladesh before general elections
- Jamaat leader’s wife, son caught for ‘bribing voters with fake notes’ at Satkhira