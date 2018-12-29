Home > Bangladesh

Helicopter services only for emergencies on Saturday, Sunday

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST

The Election Commission has imposed restrictions on the use of helicopters on Saturday and Sunday because of the 11th parliamentary election.

Helicopters may only be used to transport patients to hospitals for health reasons and to transport medicines and other emergency products during this time.

The Election Commission had previously issued restrictions on the movement of vehicles for the Dec 30 polls.

A letter containing the instructions for the helicopter restrictions was sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism on Friday.

Travel restrictions will be in place from 12am on Dec 30 to 12am on Dec 31, according to the letter.

In addition, motorcycle travel has been restricted from 12am on Dec 29 to 12am on Jan 2, it said.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has also restricted private helicopter travel from 12am on Dec 29 to 12am on Dec 31, it said.

The letter, however, specified that helicopters could be used for emergency patient transport, health and medical care, medicine and to transport emergency goods.

The EC decision has been relayed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Bangla International Airlines, Sikder Aviation, Square Air, South Asian Airlines and other helicopter service providers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bribing voters, with fake notes!

Attacks on Hindus ‘disgrace to the nation’

Zaman Tower catches fire

Dhaka-Mymensingh rail services resume

EC allows motorcycles with ‘press IDs’

Another Hindu home gutted in Thakurgaon

3G, 4G back on

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Yemen peace talks closing press conference at the Johannesberg castle in Rimbo, near Stockholm Dec 13, 2018. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via Reuters

UN calls for peaceful polls in Bangladesh

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.