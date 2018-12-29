Helicopter services only for emergencies on Saturday, Sunday

Helicopters may only be used to transport patients to hospitals for health reasons and to transport medicines and other emergency products during this time.

The Election Commission had previously issued restrictions on the movement of vehicles for the Dec 30 polls.

A letter containing the instructions for the helicopter restrictions was sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism on Friday.

Travel restrictions will be in place from 12am on Dec 30 to 12am on Dec 31, according to the letter.

In addition, motorcycle travel has been restricted from 12am on Dec 29 to 12am on Jan 2, it said.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has also restricted private helicopter travel from 12am on Dec 29 to 12am on Dec 31, it said.

The letter, however, specified that helicopters could be used for emergency patient transport, health and medical care, medicine and to transport emergency goods.

The EC decision has been relayed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Bangla International Airlines, Sikder Aviation, Square Air, South Asian Airlines and other helicopter service providers.