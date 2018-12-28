Home > Bangladesh

Fire breaks out at Zaman Tower in Purana Paltan

Staff Correspondent,    bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Dec 2018 21:12 BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2018 21:12 BdST

Zaman Tower at Dhaka’s Purana Paltan has caught fire.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the 16-storey building around 3pm Friday.

The fire is believed to have spread from the offices of National Credit Ratings Limited housed on the eighth floor of the building, said Fire Service Control Room official Ziaur Rahman.

“Three fire-fighting units are on the site trying to control the flames. We cannot immediately confirm the cause of the fire.”

The office of the Jatiya Oikya Front, an opposition alliance being led by Gono Forum chief Dr Kamal Hossain, is located on the fourth floor of the building. 

The office of Sarabangla.net is located on the 15th floor. 

