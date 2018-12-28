Fire breaks out at Zaman Tower in Purana Paltan
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2018 21:12 BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2018 21:12 BdST
Zaman Tower at Dhaka’s Purana Paltan has caught fire.
Smoke was seen billowing out of the 16-storey building around 3pm Friday.
The fire is believed to have spread from the offices of National Credit Ratings Limited housed on the eighth floor of the building, said Fire Service Control Room official Ziaur Rahman.
“Three fire-fighting units are on the site trying to control the flames. We cannot immediately confirm the cause of the fire.”
The office of the Jatiya Oikya Front, an opposition alliance being led by Gono Forum chief Dr Kamal Hossain, is located on the fourth floor of the building.
The office of Sarabangla.net is located on the 15th floor.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fire breaks out at Zaman Tower in Purana Paltan
- Dhaka-Mymensingh rail services resume five hours after derailment
- Another Hindu home gutted in Thakurgaon
- EC allows journalists with press IDs to travel on motorcycles amid ban
- 3G, 4G back on after 10-hour blackout ahead of election
- 3G, 4G data blackout in Bangladesh before general elections
- Bangladesh praises Russia’s ‘bold’ stance on Rohingya issue
- Police arrest three Awami League leaders for attack on Gayeshwar
- UN chief calls for peaceful, credible and inclusive election in Bangladesh
- Fire guts 182 houses in Gazipur
Most Read
- Ershad starts another drama three days before election
- ‘Fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid’: Dr Kamal Hossain tells Indian newspaper
- 3G, 4G data blackout in Bangladesh before general elections
- ‘Emergency meeting’ called by Oikya Front leader Kamal Hossain
- Ershad says ‘sister’ Hasina has his full support
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- Bangladesh praises Russia’s ‘bold’ stance on Rohingya issue
- Bangladesh general election 2018 at a glance
- Mobile banking restricted for polls as EC aims to avert influence of money
- 3G, 4G back on after 10-hour blackout ahead of election