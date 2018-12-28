Home > Bangladesh

EC allows journalists with press IDs to travel on motorcycles amid ban

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-28 10:48:59.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-28 10:48:59.0 BdST

The Election Commission has decided to allow journalists to use their motorcycles amid a three-day ban on the vehicle.

The bar on motorcycles will begin after Friday midnight and will continue until Monday because of the national election due to be held on Sunday. 

But journalists who were provided press IDs by the Election Commission will be permitted to travel, EC Assistant Public Relations Director Ashadul Haque told bdnews24.com.

“The ban on motorcycles is active from the zero hours between Dec 28 and Jan 1 but is not applicable for journalists with commission-issued press IDs,” he said.

Polling for the 11th national election will be held between 8am and 4pm on . The authorities have placed bans on several types of vehicles except of ambulances, fire trucks, electricity service pickups and newspaper couriers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

3G, 4G back on

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Yemen peace talks closing press conference at the Johannesberg castle in Rimbo, near Stockholm Dec 13, 2018. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via Reuters

UN calls for peaceful polls in Bangladesh

File Photo Shahidul Haque

Dhaka hails Moscow’s Rohingya stance

Police arrest three for attack on Gayeshwar

Fire guts 182 houses in Gazipur

Cold wave before polls

99 Jamaat activists detained in Bagerhat

Saima Wazed calls youths to polls

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.