EC allows journalists with press IDs to travel on motorcycles amid ban

The bar on motorcycles will begin after Friday midnight and will continue until Monday because of the national election due to be held on Sunday.

But journalists who were provided press IDs by the Election Commission will be permitted to travel, EC Assistant Public Relations Director Ashadul Haque told bdnews24.com.

“The ban on motorcycles is active from the zero hours between Dec 28 and Jan 1 but is not applicable for journalists with commission-issued press IDs,” he said.

Polling for the 11th national election will be held between 8am and 4pm on . The authorities have placed bans on several types of vehicles except of ambulances, fire trucks, electricity service pickups and newspaper couriers.