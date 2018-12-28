Dhaka-Mymensingh rail services resume five hours after derailment
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST
Rail services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route resumed five hours after a train derailed in Gazipur’s Sreepur area.
Train services resumed around 7:45am Friday after a rescue team cleared the tracks, said Md Saidur Rahman, the station master of Sreepur.
Wheels of the rear compartment of Mohongonj-bound Haor Express went off the tracks near Sat Khamair Station around 2:30am Friday, according to the station master.
However, he could not immediately confirm the cause of the accident.
