Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka-Mymensingh rail services resume five hours after derailment

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST

Rail services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route resumed five hours after a train derailed in Gazipur’s Sreepur area.

Train services resumed around 7:45am Friday after a rescue team cleared the tracks, said Md Saidur Rahman, the station master of Sreepur.

Wheels of the rear compartment of Mohongonj-bound Haor Express went off the tracks near Sat Khamair Station around 2:30am Friday, according to the station master.

However, he could not immediately confirm the cause of the accident.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.