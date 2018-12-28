Attack on Hindus a disgrace to the nation: RAB chief Benazir

“This country belongs to everyone. People from all communities came together in 1971 and sacrificed their blood to liberate and take the country forward. We are still working together under the leadership of the government,” he said.

Following an arson attack on Dec 21, Mota Saha’s son Krishna Gosh filed a case with the local police. He accused 10 people including BNP leader Mostafizur Rahman Liton and 12 other unidentified individuals for the attack.

“The attacks on religious minorities ahead of the election are a disgrace to the nation,” said Benazir.

Benazir urged everyone to assist the elite police unit to find the miscreants and bring them to book.

Highlighting the agency’s initiative to build new homes for victims of the attacks, the RAB chief vowed to build ‘better houses’ for them. He also handed over the key to a new family dwelling built by the agency for Mota Saha.

The remains of a Hindu family home at Thakurgaon's Singia Shahapara village in the aftermath of an arson attack that destroyed eight huts and killed seven goats on early Friday.

“There can be accidents. Criminals may commit crimes but it should not diminish the faith of minority communities in the country or create fear among them.”

Benazir urged everyone to exercise their civic and constitutional rights ‘faithfully’ during the upcoming polls.

Following the attack on Mota Saha’s home, RAB set up a camp in the neighbourhood to ensure safety of religious minorities. It has taken steps to ensure that people can vote ‘peacefully’ on Dec 30, said Benazir.

“We urge every voter to go to the polling centre. We’ll take stringent legal actions against anyone who disrupts the peace.”

The director general of the RAB later distributed blankets among the people.