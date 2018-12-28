Another Hindu home gutted in Thakurgaon
Thakurgaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST
Another Hindu family home has come under alleged arson attack at Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.
So far, three homes belonging to members of the religious minority community were torched in Thakurgaon Sadar before the national election due on Sunday.
Ananda Chandra Barman’s home at Jhapartali village of Akhanagar Union caught fire around 10pm Thursday, said Thakurgaon Fire Service Station Master Mofidar Rahman Khan.
“I saw my house on fire around 10pm and I smelled petrol. The huts burned down in five to seven minutes,” the house’s owner Barman told bdnews24.com.
“Someone used petrol to set my house on fire to scare our Hindu community and keep us away from voting in the upcoming election,” added Barman.
“So far two homes belonging to Hindu families have come under arson attack in his area,” Akhanagar Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Islam told bdnews24.com.
Islam sought support from police against perpetrators behind the torching of Hindu home.
The police are investigating the incidents,” Ruhia Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Roy told bdnews24.com.
