Another Hindu home gutted in Thakurgaon

So far, three homes belonging to members of the religious minority community were torched in Thakurgaon Sadar before the national election due on Sunday.

Ananda Chandra Barman’s home at Jhapartali village of Akhanagar Union caught fire around 10pm Thursday, said Thakurgaon Fire Service Station Master Mofidar Rahman Khan.

“A fire unit brought the blaze under control. But by then two of the huts were gutted,” he said. “The loss of property would amount to Tk 200,000. A cigarette butt might have caused it.”

“I saw my house on fire around 10pm and I smelled petrol. The huts burned down in five to seven minutes,” the house’s owner Barman told bdnews24.com.

“Someone used petrol to set my house on fire to scare our Hindu community and keep us away from voting in the upcoming election,” added Barman.

Krishna Ghosh’s home at Jagannathpur Union’s Singia Shahpara village burnt down last Friday. After four days, Jakru Barman’s house at Madhyajhaoghar village at Akhanagar Union was gutted.

“So far two homes belonging to Hindu families have come under arson attack in his area,” Akhanagar Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Islam told bdnews24.com.

Islam sought support from police against perpetrators behind the torching of Hindu home.

The police are investigating the incidents,” Ruhia Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Roy told bdnews24.com.