3G, 4G back on after 10-hour blackout ahead of election

The data services resumed around 8am Friday following a directive from telecoms regulators, several officials of mobile service providers have told bdnews24.com.

Mobile operators said they received ‘instructions’ for temporarily shutting down fast internet services on Thursday night.

“We began implementing the decision after being informed of it around 10:30pm,” an official of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BRTC had told bdnews24.com.

The BTRC had instructed operators to continue 2G internet and voice call services until further notice.

The number of internet connections was over 91.8 million as of November, according to the BTRC. That includes 86 million mobile phone internet connections.



Bangladesh is going to parliamentary elections on Dec 30. Cutting off mobile internet ahead of the election has been discussed as a method to prevent fake news and propaganda messages from spreading on social media and video-sharing sites.