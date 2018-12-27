UN chief calls for peaceful, credible and inclusive election in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-27 14:39:32.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 14:55:42.0 BdST
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on everyone in Bangladesh to enable a ‘peaceful, credible and inclusive poll’ ahead of the Dec 30 election.
The secretary general’s office released a statement to the effect on Thursday.
The statement called on all stakeholders to ‘ensure an environment free of violence, intimidation and coercion before, during and after the elections’.
Bangladeshi citizens, including women and minorities, must feel safe and confident in their ability to exercise the right to vote, it said.
The role of civil society and election observers should be supported fully, it added.
The UN said it was committed to supporting a ‘peaceful and democratic’ Bangladesh.
