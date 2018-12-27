Police arrest three Awami League leaders for attack on Gayeshwar
Keraniganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-27 16:42:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 16:42:17.0 BdST
The police have taken three leaders of the Jubo League and the Shechha Shebok League to court after they were arrested in connection with the attack on BNP Dhaka-3 candidate Gayeshwaar Chandra Roy.
They were taken to court on Thursday morning, said Sub-Inspector Khorshed Alam of South Keraniganj Police Station.
The detainees are—Sabuj Miah, 39, deputy secretary of publicity of the South Keraniganj Thana wing of the Shechha Sebok League, Md Mamun, 32, a Jubo League member from the Shubhaddya Union and Sharifur Rahman Falan, 36, the deputy health secretary of the South Keraniganj Thana wing of the Shechha Shebok League.
“Police arrested the three suspects on the same night following raids in different parts of South Keraniganj. Later they were shown arrested in the case.”
“This cannot be shared now because we are conducting an investigation,” said the SI when asked if the detainees have confessed.
Candidates' formal campaigns for the coming election are due to end on Friday, Dec 8 at 8:00am. According to the rules set by the EC, campaigning must end 48 hours prior to the election.
