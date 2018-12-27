Fire guts 182 houses in Gazipur

The fire broke out at the Chakrabarty area in Gazipur city early on Thursday, said Abdul Hamid, senior station officer of EPZ Fire Service and Civil Defence in Savar.

No casualties were reported as of yet, the EPZ fire station said.

Workers of several factories used to live in the colony, local residents said.

"The fire originated from a house inside the colony owned by Anwara Begum, and soon engulfed the adjacent houses," said Hamid.

Five units of firefighters from Savar and Kaliakoir rushed to the spot and took over two hours to bring the flames under control.

Televisions, refrigerators and other household materials in those 182 houses also burned, Hamid said.

The cause of the blaze and the total loss in the fire has yet to be determined, fire service officials said.