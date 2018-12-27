Cold wave descending ahead of polls

The lowest temperature recorded across the country on Wednesday was 7.4 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and parts of Jashore, Chuadanga, Satkhira, Gopalganj and Barishal are experiencing a mild (8-10 degrees Celsius) to moderate (6-8 degrees Celsius) cold wave that is likely to spread and may eventually lower temperatures in the western part of the country.

The Met Office predicts the weather will remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies across the country.

Some parts of the country may also experience light to moderate fog from the late night to the early morning.

The forecast says that night temperatures may fall by one to two degrees Celsius in the western part of the country and fall slightly elsewhere, while day temperatures remain largely unchanged.

According to the one-month outlook report, the north, northeast and central parts of Bangladesh may experience one or two mild to moderate cold waves near the end of December.

This means that voters will have to brave the chill to cast their ballots on Dec 30.