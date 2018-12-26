Two motorcycle passengers killed in Mymensingh road crash
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-26 13:08:14.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 13:08:14.0 BdST
Two motorcycle passengers have been killed after their vehicle was rammed by a bus in Mymensingh’s Nandail Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in the Chamta area, said Nandail Police OC Kamrul Islam Mia.
The two victims have been identified as Tapan Hossain, 27, and Shareef Ahammed, 14, both of whom hail from Brahmanbaria.
The motorcycle was headed from Nandail to Mymensingh when it was rammed by a truck from behind. Both victims died on the spot.
Locals seized the truck and reported the incident to police, but were unable to apprehend the driver.
The victims’ families have been informed and will come to collect the bodies, OC Mia said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two motorcycle passengers killed in Mymensingh road crash
- DCAB gets Raheed Ejaz as new president, Nurul Islam Hasib as general secretary
- RAB arrests businessman over allegations of spending ‘millions’ to influence election
- Three BNP leaders arrested from paddy sheaf candidate’s car in Jashore
- Three hospitalised with burn injuries after petrol bomb attack on AL campaign in Sitakunda
- Christians across Bangladesh celebrate Christmas Day
- Hasina - the playmate of children at Ganabhaban
- Fourth tranche of Indian aid for Rohingyas in Bangladesh arrives
- ISPR warns of fake Bangladeshi military accounts, sites before election
- Completion exams build confidence: PM Hasina
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- RAB names ex-Tarique aide in alleged plot to influence polls with Tk 1.5bn from abroad
- BNP asks CEC Huda to resign ‘right now’ after attack on Gayeshwar
- Oikya Front walks out of meeting with CEC
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- RAB arrests businessman over allegations of spending ‘millions’ to influence election
- Fakhrul’s campaigners seek vote in AL MP Momotaz’s tune in copyright breach
- All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams
- Indian policy change eases Bangladesh’s electricity import
- Three hospitalised with burn injuries after petrol bomb attack on AL campaign in Sitakunda