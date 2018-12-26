Two motorcycle passengers killed in Mymensingh road crash

The accident occurred on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in the Chamta area, said Nandail Police OC Kamrul Islam Mia.

The two victims have been identified as Tapan Hossain, 27, and Shareef Ahammed, 14, both of whom hail from Brahmanbaria.

The motorcycle was headed from Nandail to Mymensingh when it was rammed by a truck from behind. Both victims died on the spot.

Locals seized the truck and reported the incident to police, but were unable to apprehend the driver.

The victims’ families have been informed and will come to collect the bodies, OC Mia said.