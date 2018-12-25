Home > Bangladesh

Three hospitalised with burn injuries after petrol bomb attack on AL campaign in Sitakunda

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-25 14:07:57.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 14:50:33.0 BdST

Three people have suffered burn injuries after a petrol bomb attack on an Awami League campaign in Sitakunda’s Madam Bibirhat.

Four people were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital after the attack occurred around 12:30pm on Tuesday,

Chattogram-4 seat (Sitakunda) Awami League candidate Didarul Alam told bdnews24.com that he and his supporters were campaigning when petrol bombs were thrown at them.

He claimed that 10 people were injured in the incident and that the attack was conducted by supporters of his opponents.

CMCH Police Outpost ASI Alauddin Talukdar said that four people had been brought to the hospital, three with burns and a fourth with regular injuries.

Didarul Alam’s main rival for the seat is Ishaq Quader Chowdhury, the older brother of jailed BNP North District Committee Convener Aslam Chowdhury.

