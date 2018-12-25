Three BNP leaders arrested from paddy sheaf candidate’s car in Jashore
Staff Correspondent and Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-25 14:54:24.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 15:06:39.0 BdST
The police have arrested three BNP leaders from a car belonging to paddy sheaf candidate Aninda Islam Amit in Jashore-3.
The arrestees are: district BNP Vice-President Golam Reza Dulu, Sadar Upazila BNP President Nurunnabi and Fatepur Union Jubo Dal President Kamal Hossain Babu.
Aninda told bdnews24.com that the police arrested the three on Tuesday morning from Panchbaria Girls School front on Dhaka-Magura Highway.
"I was going to Ichali Union for campaigning. The police created a barricade by placing a truck in front of Panchbaria Girls School and blocked my way. RAB and BGB personnel were also present. Three leaders were arrested and taken away from my car,” said Aninda.
Later Aninda filed a complaint with Jashore Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Awal.
He told bdnews24.com, "If they are not going to allow us to campaign then the government should tell our party heads that we are not allowed to contest the election. We will stop campaigning.”
When asked about the arrests, Jessore Kotwali Police Station OC Apurba Hasan told bdnews24.com: "The three were arrested in connection with a sabotage case filed in September.”
