RAB arrests businessman over allegations of spending ‘millions’ to influence election

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-25 15:34:43.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 15:34:43.0 BdST

RAB has arrested a businessman from Dhaka’s Motijheel over allegations that he has spent ‘millions of taka’ to influence the coming parliamentary elections.

RAB Headquarters Assistant Director Mizanur Rahman identified the detainee as Ali Haidar, the managing director of import-export company and contractor United Corporation.

RAB detained Haidar from the company’s 27th floor office at the Motijheel City Centre at 11:30am on Tuesday.

RAB official Mizanur Rahman said that the detainee was found in possession of a check for Tk 80 million and another for Tk 100 million.

“He was attempting to use the money to influence the election,” the RAB official said.

Asked what party he had been supporting, the RAB official said:

“He is not part of the Grand Alliance. His political identity and further details will be released later.”

Police had previously arrested two suspects identified as Shaheedul Islam and Muhith from the Rajarbag area of Dhaka on Monday morning on allegations of spending money to influence the election.

Police said the suspects were arrested in possession of Tk 400,000 and were supporters of Dhaka-8 BNP candidate Mirza Abbas.

