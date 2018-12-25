Home > Bangladesh

DCAB gets Raheed Ejaz as new president, Nurul Islam Hasib as general secretary

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-25 19:10:06.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 19:10:06.0 BdST

Raheed Ejaz of Prothom Alo and Nurul Islam Hasib of bdnews24.com have been unanimously elected president and general secretary of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh for 2019.

The DCAB’s annual general meeting of 2018 and the election for the 11-member executive committee were held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday.

AKM Moinuddin of UNB becomes the new vice-president while Israt Jahan Urmi of DBC News becomes the joint secretary. Mahadi Hasan Talukder of the Kaler Kantho is the new treasurer and Abu Hena Emrul Kayesh of Bangla Vision is the office secretary.

The five other elected members are: Angur Nahar Monty of News24, Md Mahfuzur Rahman Mishu of Jamuna TV, Sanaul Haque Dolon of ATN Bangla, Khurram Zaman of barta24, and Touhidur Rahman of banglanews24.com.

Former president of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity M Shafiqul Karim was the chief election commissioner while Nizamuddin Ahmed and Shyamal Dutta were the other two commissioners for the elections.

Outgoing president Rezaul Karim Lotus presided over the AGM before the election.

