Christians across Bangladesh celebrate Christmas Day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-25 12:13:12.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 12:14:23.0 BdST
Christians in Bangladesh and in the rest of the world are celebrating Christmas, the religion’s largest festival, to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.
To celebrate the day, churches around Bangladesh have been illuminated and decorated, along with the nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus in the manger, and Christmas cakes.
Christians began celebrations early on Tuesday. Hotels around the city have also organised special programmes to celebrate the day.
Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued Christmas messages on the occasion.
“Instead of worldly happiness, Jesus Christ emphasised achieving happiness in the afterlife through renunciation, restraint and concession. I believe that the guidance and ideals of Jesus Christ are very relevant to establishing peace and unity among the people of the world.”
“Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and it is has existed here for a very long time,” Hamid said.
He urged people to make their own contribution to maintaining communal harmony across the country.
The most important vows of Jesus Christ were the achievement of justice and peace, Hasina said in her Christmas message.
Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony, where everyone has the right to practice their faith, she said, wishing all a very happy Christmas Day.
Several special programmes have been organised around the capital to commemorate Christmas Day, several for children. The events will feature Christmas carols, cards, candles, games and, of course, Santa Claus giving away gifts.
