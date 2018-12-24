Two shot dead in Khagrachhari unrest after reported attack on election candidate’s office
Khagrachhari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 14:13:04.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 14:28:44.0 BdST
Two people have been shot dead in Khagrachhari’s Panchhari after the office of a UPDF-backed independent candidate was reportedly attacked.
The incident occurred in the Pujgang Nicher Bazar area around 12:15pm on Monday, said Panchhari OC Nurul Alam.
The dead have been identified as 32-year-old tea vendor Chikya Chakma, who is known as a UPDF activist, and 30-year-old labourer Sohel Rana.
“Somebody set fire to the election offices of lion symbol independent candidate Notun Kumar Chakma on Monday,” the OC said. “This led to unrest and two people were shot dead.”
Police and armed forces were dispatched to the area and brought the situation under control, he said.
UPDF Publicity Secretary Niron Chakma claims that the ‘UPDF-Ganatantrik’ splinter faction had conducted the attack on Notun Chakma’s election offices.
A local reporter told bdnews24.com:
“Notun Chakma’s election office was vandalised. Two bodies were seen on the road afterwards.”
