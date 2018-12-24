PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has announced that 97.59 percent of examinees have passed this year’s Primary School Certificate (PSC) exams, while 97.69 percent have passed their Ebtedayee exams.
A total of 368,193 students have receive a GPA 5.0 in the PSC exams, while 12,264 received the GPA 5.0 in the Ebtedayee exams.
Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman presented a summary of the results for the fifth grade completion exams to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday morning at the Ganabhaban. He presented various highlights from the examination results during a media conference at the Secretariat in the afternoon.
The PSC pass rate last year was 95.18 percent, while the Ebtedayee pass rate was 92.94 percent. A total of 262,609 PSC examinees received the GPA 5.0 that year, while 5,023 Ebtedayee examinees got the GPA 5.0.
Both the pass rate and the number of GPA 5.0 examinees have risen this year.
The PSC and Ebtedayee examinations were taken by 3,095,123 students from Nov 18 to Nov 26 this year.
HOW TO CHECK RESULTS
The results will be available on the websites of the education boards and the primary education department after the announcements. Phone subscribers can access the results via SMS services as well.
A primary student can type ‘DPE<space>Thana/Upazila code<space>roll number<space>2018’ and send the message to 16222 to get the results in a return SMS.
Ebtedayee students will have to type ‘EBT’ in place of ‘DPE’.
