PM Hasina opens textbook distribution for primary and secondary students

Published: 2018-12-24

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the distribution of free textbooks for primary and secondary students for 2019.

Hasina launched the distribution effort by handing new textbooks for 2019 to a few students at the Ganabhaban on Monday morning.

She congratulated everyone for meeting the deadline for the textbook distribution. The Awami League government is distributing free textbooks to the students for the 10th consecutive time.

At least 352 million free books will be distributed to 42.6 million students in educational institutions across the country on the first day of 2019 among festivities.

The students of primary, secondary, madrasa and technical education institutes have received around 2.6 billion of textbooks and education materials over the past 9 years.

The total number of textbooks and education materials distributed by the Awami League will come to around 2.96 billion including the books to be distributed in 2019.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid and Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman handed two sets of primary and secondary textbooks to the prime minister during the event at the Ganabhaban.

 

Book and Education Material

Year     Number

2010   19,90,96,562

2011   23,22,21,234

2012   22,13,66,383

2013   26,18,09, 106

2014   31,77,25,526

2015  32,63,47,923

2016  33,37,62,772

2017  36,21,82,245

2018  35,42,90,162

2019  35,21,97,882

Total  296,09,99,794

The Education Ministry and the Primary and mass Education Ministry will celebrate Textbook Day on Jan 1 when free books will be distributed in schools throughout the country.

