PM Hasina opens textbook distribution for primary and secondary students

Hasina launched the distribution effort by handing new textbooks for 2019 to a few students at the Ganabhaban on Monday morning.

She congratulated everyone for meeting the deadline for the textbook distribution. The Awami League government is distributing free textbooks to the students for the 10th consecutive time.

At least 352 million free books will be distributed to 42.6 million students in educational institutions across the country on the first day of 2019 among festivities.

The students of primary, secondary, madrasa and technical education institutes have received around 2.6 billion of textbooks and education materials over the past 9 years.

The total number of textbooks and education materials distributed by the Awami League will come to around 2.96 billion including the books to be distributed in 2019.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid and Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman handed two sets of primary and secondary textbooks to the prime minister during the event at the Ganabhaban.

Book and Education Material Year Number 2010 19,90,96,562 2011 23,22,21,234 2012 22,13,66,383 2013 26,18,09, 106 2014 31,77,25,526 2015 32,63,47,923 2016 33,37,62,772 2017 36,21,82,245 2018 35,42,90,162 2019 35,21,97,882 Total 296,09,99,794

The Education Ministry and the Primary and mass Education Ministry will celebrate Textbook Day on Jan 1 when free books will be distributed in schools throughout the country.