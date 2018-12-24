PM Hasina opens textbook distribution for primary and secondary students
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 13:54:24.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 13:59:24.0 BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the distribution of free textbooks for primary and secondary students for 2019.
Hasina launched the distribution effort by handing new textbooks for 2019 to a few students at the Ganabhaban on Monday morning.
She congratulated everyone for meeting the deadline for the textbook distribution. The Awami League government is distributing free textbooks to the students for the 10th consecutive time.
At least 352 million free books will be distributed to 42.6 million students in educational institutions across the country on the first day of 2019 among festivities.
The students of primary, secondary, madrasa and technical education institutes have received around 2.6 billion of textbooks and education materials over the past 9 years.
The total number of textbooks and education materials distributed by the Awami League will come to around 2.96 billion including the books to be distributed in 2019.
Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid and Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman handed two sets of primary and secondary textbooks to the prime minister during the event at the Ganabhaban.
Book and Education Material
Year Number
2010 19,90,96,562
2011 23,22,21,234
2012 22,13,66,383
2013 26,18,09, 106
2014 31,77,25,526
2015 32,63,47,923
2016 33,37,62,772
2017 36,21,82,245
2018 35,42,90,162
2019 35,21,97,882
Total 296,09,99,794
The Education Ministry and the Primary and mass Education Ministry will celebrate Textbook Day on Jan 1 when free books will be distributed in schools throughout the country.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two shot dead in Khagrachhari unrest after reported attack on election candidate’s office
- PM Hasina opens textbook distribution for primary and secondary students
- PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply
- Fire breaks out at Sarah Jute Mill in Gazipur
- Armed forces must be aware of cyber crimes: President
- Woman and her two daughters attacked for ‘protesting harassment’ in Jamalpur
- Bangladesh responds to ‘disheartening’ US statement on election observing mission
- Verdict on Krishna Kaberi murder set for Jan 3
- Computer failure shuts Bangabandhu bridge toll collection for two hours
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply
- PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published on Dec 24
- Oppression led to the birth of Bangladesh, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published by Dec 27
- ‘Hero of politics’ Ershad gives rise to drama over Dhaka-17
- Bangladesh responds to ‘disheartening’ US statement on election monitoring team
- Yunus’ micro-credit provider Grameen Foundation Scotland collapses
- EC allows Jamaat leaders to remain candidates