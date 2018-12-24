Hasina - the playmate of children at Ganabhaban
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 22:00:32.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 22:00:32.0 BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could not help but spend time with children despite a hectic election campaign after an event at the Ganabhaban on Monday.
The two education ministries organised the event at her residence to mark the publication of results of education completion for grade-5 and 8 students and the start of distribution of free textbooks on Monday.
The prime minister, however, was found among the children, playing with them or obliging them by smiling for photos.
