Hasina - the playmate of children at Ganabhaban

Published: 2018-12-24 22:00:32.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 22:00:32.0 BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could not help but spend time with children despite a hectic election campaign after an event at the Ganabhaban on Monday.

The two education ministries organised the event at her residence to mark the publication of results of education completion for grade-5 and 8 students and the start of distribution of free textbooks on Monday.

After the formalities, the children rushed to the garden to play while the officials started preparing for Hasina’s travel to Kamrangirchar to address a campaign rally.

She was also scheduled to exchange Christmas greetings with the Christians later in the day.

The prime minister, however, was found among the children, playing with them or obliging them by smiling for photos.

“She stood with the children in front of the camera as they demanded,” her Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan told bdnews24.com.

