Fire breaks out at Sarah Jute Mill in Gazipur

The blaze started around 5:45am on Monday morning at the Sarah Jute Mill in the Kewa Bazar area, said Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Eight fire service units from Joydebpur, Sreepur and Bhaluka were trying to bring the fire under control as of 9am.

The fire service has yet to determine the cause of the fire or the damages.

The blaze started at one of the sheds of the factory and quickly spread to the warehouse, Akhtaruzzaman said.

The warehouse contained a variety of flammable materials including jute, string and jute products, which fuelled the fire.

Factory sheds, the stored wares and machines have been burned in the fire, but the total cost of the damages has yet to be determined.