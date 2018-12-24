Completion exams build confidence: PM Hasina

Hasina commented on the Primary School Certificate, Ebtedayee, Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams as she opened the book distribution at Ganabhaban on Monday.

“I know that many people have spoken out against these exams in the fifth grade and then again in the eighth grade.”

“But these exams have instilled self-confidence among young children. It’s a matter of pride for them to receive certificates. These exams also help students overcome any fear they might have about taking the SSC exams.”

The PSC exams for fifth-grade students were introduced by the Awami League government in 2009. The Ebtedayee exams have been taking place since 2010.

Some educationists are opposed to these exams, claiming that the standardised public examinations create an unnecessarily competitive environment for children and is damaging to the overall quality of education, despite what the examination results may show.

The BNP and Jatiya Oikya Front have pledged to scrap the school completion exams in their election manifestos.

“Children are receiving certificates at the end of the exams and I believe that this will enhance their focus on studies,” Hasina said in defence of the exams.

Citing pass rates, which in previous years stood between 30 percent and 50 percent, Hasina said: “The pass rate is above 85 percent this time. I believe that this is good enough. The results will be even better if children are given more encouragement.”

The prime minister said PSC and JSC exams can benefit people who want to pursue technical education without having to go through the traditional education system.

“We must remember that not everyone will pursue higher education. Many will opt for technical or vocational training and they will benefit from educational certificates,” said Hasina.

The prime minister highlighted the inclusion of Qawmi madrasas in the mainstream of education. “We have involved everyone in the education programme.”

“The goal of building a prosperous Bangladesh can only be achieved through education,” said Hasina.

Various government initiatives including an increased use of technology by students, distribution of free books and scholarships have created a growing interest toward education, said the prime minister.