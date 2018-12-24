Home > Bangladesh

All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams

Published: 2018-12-24 15:59:47.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 15:59:47.0 BdST

The number of schools with a 100 percent Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) pass rates has decreased this year. The number of institutions with a zero percent pass rate has also decreased.

All students from 4,769 education institutions passed their exams, while all examinees from 43 institutions failed. 

Overall 85.83 percent students have passed the JSC and JDC exams, a 2.18 percentage-point increase from last year.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid presented the results of the exams at the Secretariat on Monday.

Last year, all students from 5,279 education institutions passed, while all from 59 institutions failed.

This means the number of educational institutions with a 100 percent pass rate has decreased by 510, while the number with a zero percent pass rate decreased by 16.

The 100-percent pass rate institutions include 413 from the Dhaka Board, 912 from the Rajshahi Board, 158 from the Cumilla Board, 276 from the Jashore Board, 89 from the Chattogram Board, 821 from the Barishal Board, 71 from the Sylhet Board and 302 from the Dinajpur Board.

A total of 1,727 education institutions from the Madrasa Board had all their students pass.

All students from 20 educational institutions from the Madrasa board, 11 in Dinajpur, 5 in Dhaka, 2 in Rajshahi and one each in Jashore and Chattogram failed their exams.

