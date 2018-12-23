Woman and her two daughters attacked for ‘protesting harassment’ in Jamalpur
Jamalpur Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-23 20:12:08.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 20:12:08.0 BdST
A woman and her two daughters in Jamalpur have been injured in an attack by alleged stalkers.
They have been admitted to the Jamalpur General Hospital.
A group of men armed with local weapons attacked the family’s village home at Islampur on Friday. “They assaulted my wife and two daughters. They vandalised our home and looted valuables,” the girls’ father told reporters.
The three individuals who led the attack were recently accused of harassing his two daughters, he said.
“Md Sobuj, Md Shakil and Md Arif are from our village. They would harass my daughters while on their way to school. When we complained about it to their parents, they became very angry.”
The attackers fled after village locals arrived at the scene, he said.
A case has been filed against three individuals at Islampur Police Station but police are yet to make any arrests.
Police are trying to arrest the accused youths, said OC Aslam Hossain of Islampur Police Station.
The family also told police they have been feeling insecure because of ongoing threats from the families of the alleged stalkers, said the policeman.
