Verdict on Krishna Kaberi murder set for Jan 3

Kaberi was murdered in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur four years ago.

Shahed Nuruuddin, judge of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1, set the date after he wrapped up the hearing arguments of both sides on Sunday.

The trial began on Apr 20 last year after charges were submitted against Zahirul Islam Palash, manager of Haji Ahmed Securities, a brokerage house in Gulshan.

“Twenty-two witnesses have testified so far. There will be no hearing for the defence as the accused person has fled after receiving bail from the High Court,” Public Prosecutor Advocate Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan toldbdnews24.com.

Krishna Kaberi Mandol, 35, was murdered on Mar 30, 2015, allegedly by Zahirul Islam Palash, a business associate of Kaberi’s husband and BRTA Deputy Director Sitangshu Shekhar Biswas who was also injured in the assault at their home.

Following the incident, her brother-in-law Shudhangshu Shekhar Biswas filed a murder case with Palash as the sole suspect.

Case investigator Inspector Delowar Hossain submitted the charges to the court on May 30, 2016 after a year of investigation.

Sitangshu Shekhar Biswas had opened a BO account through Haji Ahmed Brothers Securities with Tk 800,000, according to the charge sheet.

Zahirul attempted to kill Sitangshu in a bid to grab his money and Kaberi was killed during his attack, according to the charge sheet.

On the day of incident, Zahirul went to his residence on Iqbal Road with cake and candles to wish Sitangshu on his birthday. He fed Sitangshu a spiked fruit juice and tried to hit him with a hammer when Sitangshu lost consciousness. Both Krishna and Sitangshu were hit when she went to stop Zahirul.

Following the incident, her brother-in-law Shudhangshu Shekhar Biswas filed a murder case with Palash as the sole suspect.