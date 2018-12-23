PSC, JSC results to be published Monday

The copies of the results of this year’s Primary School Certificate (PSC), Ebtedayee, Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) will be presented to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 10am Monday.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid will officially announce the results of JSC and JDC examinations during a media conference at the Secretariat at 12pm.

Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman Fizar will announce the results of PSC and Ebtadayee examinations at another media conference to be held at the Secretariat at 1pm.

The results of the PSC and the JSC tests are usually published at the end of December. But the results this year are being published ahead of time because to the upcoming Dec 30 election.

A total of 3,095,123 candidates sat for the PSC and Ebtedayee tests while 2,670,333 candidates took the JSC and JDC exams held between Nov 1 and Nov 15.

The results will also be available on websites of the education boards and the primary education department after the announcements.

Phone subscribers can access the results via SMS services as well.

‘RULES OF TEXT MESSAGES’



A primary student will have to type ‘DPE<space>Thana/Upazila code<space>roll number<space>2018’ and send the message to 16222 to get the result in a return SMS.



Ebtedayee students will have to type ‘EBT’ in place of ‘DPE’.



The codes are available on the DPE website, and at the schools and local education department offices.



The JSC and JDC students will be able to check their results on the website of the corresponding education boards (www.educationboardresults.gov.bd).



To get the result through SMS, a JSC or JDC student will have to type ‘JSC or JDC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2018’ and send text message to 16222.