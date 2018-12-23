Computer failure shuts Bangabandhu bridge toll collection for two hours
Sirajganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-23 15:48:41.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 15:49:56.0 BdST
A computer network failure has shut the toll plaza at the Bangabandhu bridge for two hours leading to long tailbacks.
Data entry operator Abdul Alim said toll operators were using hand-written receipts to manually collect tolls on Sunday as the network broke down. Toll collection stopped at around 10:30am.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 10 injured as police disperse agitating RMG workers in Gazipur
- US, UK irked by Bangladesh’s failure to allow in election observers
- Most journalists were murdered during BNP-Jamaat regime, say analysts
- Media leaders launch Editors Guild to promote responsible journalism
- Petrol bomb attack on Awami League election rally in Mymensingh
- Two drivers killed as trucks crash in Gazipur
- Two killed in road accident in Thakurgaon
- Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya refugee camps during general election
- Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
Most Read
- Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, long-time Saudi political reformer, has died
- Media leaders launch Editors Guild to promote responsible journalism
- ‘Nomination trade’ leaves BNP in chaos: Hasina
- Army deployment will change election situation, says Rizvi
- US, UK irked by Bangladesh’s failure to allow in election observers
- West Indies clinch T20 series, beat Bangladesh by 50 runs
- Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 168
- Jamaat doesn’t have candidates in election: BNP
- Pakistan plans to relax visa policy in bid to revive tourism
- ‘Hero of politics’ Ershad gives rise to drama over Dhaka-17