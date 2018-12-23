Home > Bangladesh

Computer failure shuts Bangabandhu bridge toll collection for two hours

  Sirajganj Correspondent

Published: 2018-12-23 15:48:41.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 15:49:56.0 BdST

A computer network failure has shut the toll plaza at the Bangabandhu bridge for two hours leading to long tailbacks.

Data entry operator Abdul Alim said toll operators were using hand-written receipts to manually collect tolls on Sunday as the network broke down. Toll collection stopped at around 10:30am.

Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station OC Syed Shahid Alam said, "The situation has started to normalise.”

