Armed forces must be aware of cyber crimes: President
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-23 20:14:50.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 20:14:50.0 BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid has called on the armed forces to gain a sound understanding of the growing trend of cyber crimes around the world.
“Professional and well-trained armed forces are integral to national growth and security. A professional armed force should not only focus on adaptable war tactics but must also keep track of technological advancements,” he said at an event at the Defence Services Command and Staff College in the Mirpur Cantonment on Sunday
“Technological advancements have led to an increase in cyber crimes and so there is an undeniable need for officers of the armed forces to have a thorough understanding of the use and misuse of information technology,” added the president.
Hamid said the government will implement the Forces Goal 2030, a modernisation programme designed to enable the armed forces to tackle the 21st century challenges.
“Bangladesh is a shining example of development on the world stage. The government has overseen exemplary socio-economic growth in the country by upholding the spirit of the Liberation War and the ideals of Bangabandhu. On this basis, Bangladesh is also progressing towards the implementation of Vision-2021, Vision-2041 and Delta Plan 2100.”
Addressing officers who successfully completed the National Defence Course and AADW Course, the president warned of a growing number of challenges that stand in the way of the implementation of the government’s initiatives.
“I believe that by using the latest training methods and experiences, you will be able to greatly contribute to the country’s overall development by tackling these challenges effectively," Hamid added.
