10 injured as police disperse agitating RMG workers in Gazipur

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-23 14:34:51.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 14:47:23.0 BdST

At least ten people have been injured after police charged baton and fired tear gas shells at a demonstration by ready-made garment factory workers in Gazipur. 

The workers of NAZ Bangladesh Ltd, a factory located at Rajendrapur, were agitating for better pay when they torched a motorbike, a covered van and smashed a human-hauler on Sunday. 

The workers came to work at early morning but later decided to take to the streets, said SI Md Zafar of Joydebpur Police Station.

 “Police urged the protesters to return to work but they did not listen. Police then began charging baton and used teargas in an effort to return the situation to normal,” SI Zafar said. 

