10 injured as police disperse agitating RMG workers in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-23 14:34:51.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 14:47:23.0 BdST
At least ten people have been injured after police charged baton and fired tear gas shells at a demonstration by ready-made garment factory workers in Gazipur.
The workers of NAZ Bangladesh Ltd, a factory located at Rajendrapur, were agitating for better pay when they torched a motorbike, a covered van and smashed a human-hauler on Sunday.
“Police urged the protesters to return to work but they did not listen. Police then began charging baton and used teargas in an effort to return the situation to normal,” SI Zafar said.
