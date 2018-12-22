Home > Bangladesh

Two killed in road accident in Thakurgaon

  Thakurgaon Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-22 12:26:10.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 12:26:10.0 BdST

Two young men have been killed after a tractor collided with a motorcycle in Thakurgaon’s Ranishongkoil.

The accident took place near Gazirhat Degree College around 9:00 pm on Friday, said Ranishongkoil Police Station chief Abdul Mannan.

The dead were identified as Abdus Sabur, 24, and Jahangir Alam, 25.

Sabur and Jahangir were travelling to Bhadogram in Nanduar Union on a motorcycle, OC Abdul Mannan told bdnews24.com, citing the locals.

"A speeding Mahindra tractor coming from the opposite side hit the motorcycle in front of Gazirhat Degree College, leaving the two seriously injured."

The locals took the two to the Ranishongkoil Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared them dead.

Police seized the tractor, but the driver fled after the accident.

