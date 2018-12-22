Two killed in road accident in Thakurgaon

The accident took place near Gazirhat Degree College around 9:00 pm on Friday, said Ranishongkoil Police Station chief Abdul Mannan.

The dead were identified as Abdus Sabur, 24, and Jahangir Alam, 25.

Sabur and Jahangir were travelling to Bhadogram in Nanduar Union on a motorcycle, OC Abdul Mannan told bdnews24.com, citing the locals.

"A speeding Mahindra tractor coming from the opposite side hit the motorcycle in front of Gazirhat Degree College, leaving the two seriously injured."

The locals took the two to the Ranishongkoil Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared them dead.

Police seized the tractor, but the driver fled after the accident.