Two drivers killed as trucks crash in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-22 12:32:44.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 12:32:44.0 BdST
Two truck drivers have been killed and two others injured after a road accident in Gazipur.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway near the Square Pharmaceuticals factory in Kaliakoir Upazila, said Tangail Gorai Highway Police OC AKM Kawsar.
The dead have been identified as Mizan, 28, and Delwar Hossain, 23.
According to OC Kawsar, a sand-laden truck had parked in the area so the driver could change a tire when a cement-bearing truck crashed into it from behind.
The front of the cement truck was badly damaged in the accident and driver Mizan was killed on the spot, the OC said.
“Three people were wounded in the accident, including the driver of the sand truck, and were taken to Kumudini Hospital in Mirzapur, where driver Delwar Hossain died of his injuries.”
The other two victims are receiving medical treatment, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two drivers killed as trucks crash in Gazipur
- Two killed in road accident in Thakurgaon
- Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya refugee camps during general election
- Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
- RAB detains three for spreading ‘rumours on Facebook’
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Hasina warns of ‘BNP plot’ to kill top police officers before election
Most Read
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
- Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli
- Bangladesh will test Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder for asbestos: BSTI
- From terror to triumph: a young Rohingya woman's journey to the impossible
- AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh