Two drivers killed as trucks crash in Gazipur

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway near the Square Pharmaceuticals factory in Kaliakoir Upazila, said Tangail Gorai Highway Police OC AKM Kawsar.

The dead have been identified as Mizan, 28, and Delwar Hossain, 23.

According to OC Kawsar, a sand-laden truck had parked in the area so the driver could change a tire when a cement-bearing truck crashed into it from behind.

The front of the cement truck was badly damaged in the accident and driver Mizan was killed on the spot, the OC said.

“Three people were wounded in the accident, including the driver of the sand truck, and were taken to Kumudini Hospital in Mirzapur, where driver Delwar Hossain died of his injuries.”

The other two victims are receiving medical treatment, he said.