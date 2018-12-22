Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-22 00:21:00.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 01:37:36.0 BdST
The chief of the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has said a huge amount of false information have been spread on social media ahead of the parliamentary election.
But Benazir Ahmed says he is not upset with the spread of rumour as he believes the people cannot be fooled.
The RAB has been tasked with monitoring social media for four months leading to and after general elections.
The RAB director general made the comments at a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, a day after social media giants Facebook and Twitter said they had taken down 30 pages and accounts related to Bangladesh for coordinated inauthentic behaviour.
“It is right that the country is moving forward and crime rate is falling, but new types of crimes like financial and cybercrimes are taking place,” Benazir said.
The use of smartphones by 70 million people in the country has made the social media very powerful alongside the implementation of the government’s ‘Digital Bangladesh’ initiative, according to the RAB chief.
“And a huge amount of evil propaganda, false information have been spread on social media in past six months,” he said.
“But the people of Bangladesh are not fools. They understand everything,” he added.
Benazir also expressed hope that the “uncomfortable, misleading, perverse” propaganda will stop after the Dec 30 election.
“I believe the social media will bring many positive changes,” he said, referring to many good initiatives like pages that provide essential information.
The Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh or CRAB organised the programme, its annual general meeting, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity’s Sagar-Runi Auditorium.
Five journalists were awarded for crime reporting at the programme. They are Ainal Hossain of the Daily Bonik Barta, Abdullah Thin of Jamuna TV, Aminul Islam of the Daily Naya Diganta, Sazzad Pervez of Gazi TV and Bakul Ahmed of the Daily Samakal.
