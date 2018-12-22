Home > Bangladesh

Petrol bomb attack on Awami League election rally in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-22 14:11:06.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 14:11:06.0 BdST

An election rally of the ruling Awami League was attacked with a petrol bomb in the Muktagaccha municipality of Mymensingh.

One person, Anwar Hossain, was wounded and a motorcycle was also set aflame. Anwar has been admitted to Upazila Health Complex after the incident. 

The supporters of Awami League were leading an election procession, led by party’s convener Arab Ali, around 9:30 pm on Friday.

Unidentified miscreants’ hurled a petrol bomb and fled from the area immediately after the procession arrived in front of the Mymensingh Fire Service Station after crossing a main road, said Ali Ahmed Molla, chief of Muktagachha Police Station. 

Police are trying to arrest the criminals, he said.

The ruling party leaders blamed BNP for the attack. The BNP has not issued a statement over the incident. 

Awami League leader Arab Ali claimed that the leaders and activists of BNP carried out the attack to create unrest ahead of the Dec 30 elections.

KM Khalid Babu, an Awami League candidate, is running for the Mymensingh-5 seat against BNP candidate Zakir Hossain Babu. 

