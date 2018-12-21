RAB detains three for spreading ‘rumours on Facebook’

Wahidunnabi, 47, Arafat Tarunno Tamadi, 37 and Abdullah Jabid, 45 were held from Shyamoli by the Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday night.

The move comes just few days left before the 11th national election to be held on Dec 30.

“The detainees were using Facebook and other social media platforms to spread misinformation against the government,” Mohiuddin Faruki, deputy commander of the RAB-2.

“They use Facebook for their businesses but are now spreading rumours.”

Among the three, Wahidunnabi has been previously accused in cases filed under the Digital Security Act at Jatrabari, Mirpur and Paltan.