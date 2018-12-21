Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday

The special prayers will be held at Dhanmondi’s Taqwa Mosque on Road 7A after Duhr (midday) prayers, her family members have said.

Mehjabeen Choudhury and her husband had sheltered the now Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister at their Bonn residence after the assassination of their father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most family members in 1975.



The prime minister and her sister Sheikh Rehana visited the family’s home at Lalmatia after hearing the news of her death at Dhaka’s United Hospital on Thursday morning.



In the condolence message issued from her office, Hasina said she remembers her kindness with deep gratitude. President Md Abdul Hamid also mourned her death in an official message.



Born in Cumilla in 1933, Mehjabeen Choudhury was 85 years old.



Her second Namaz-e-janaza will be held at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Jalal in Sylhet after Maghrib (evening) prayers on Saturday.



She will be buried at the shrine’s graveyard, where many of her family members were also laid to rest.

