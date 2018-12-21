Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-21 18:59:08.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-21 19:38:39.0 BdST
The Namaz-e-janaza of Mehjabeen Choudhury, wife of late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed Choudhury, will be held on Saturday noon.
The special prayers will be held at Dhanmondi’s Taqwa Mosque on Road 7A after Duhr (midday) prayers, her family members have said.
Mehjabeen Choudhury and her husband had sheltered the now
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister at their Bonn residence after the assassination
of their father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most family members in
1975.
The prime minister and her sister Sheikh Rehana visited the family’s home at Lalmatia after hearing the news of her death at Dhaka’s United Hospital on Thursday morning.
In the condolence message issued from her office, Hasina said she remembers her kindness with deep gratitude. President Md Abdul Hamid also mourned her death in an official message.
Born in Cumilla in 1933, Mehjabeen Choudhury was 85 years old.
Her second Namaz-e-janaza will be held at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Jalal in Sylhet after Maghrib (evening) prayers on Saturday.
She will be buried at the shrine’s graveyard, where many of her family members were also laid to rest.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB detains three for spreading ‘rumours on Facebook’
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Hasina warns of ‘BNP plot’ to kill top police officers before election
- At least nine killed in bus-passenger carrier collision in Gapalganj
- Facebook takes down nine pages, six accounts for coordinated inauthentic behaviour in Bangladesh
- Preparations for election are better than ever before, says IGP
- Bangla Academy gets Habibullah Siraji as director general
- Shringla to leave Dhaka soon to take up Washington assignment
Most Read
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- Mashrafe is a diamond, says Sheikh Hasina
- Hasina warns of ‘BNP plot’ to kill top police officers before election
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Shakib stars as Bangladesh level T20 series against West Indies with 36-run win
- Govt has information about BNP-Jamaat plot, says Hasina
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- Bangla Academy gets Habibullah Siraji as director general
- Eleven dead, toll may rise as bus hits passenger carrier in Gopalganj
- From terror to triumph: a young Rohingya woman's journey to the impossible