BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’

In the unverified audio clip, the BNP candidate for Patuakhali-3 ordered an unidentified supporter to cordon off a police station in the backdrop of an attack on his wife’s vehicle.

Rony is among six individuals accused in the case filed at Galachipa Police Station on Thursday night, said OC Akhtar Morshed.

The former Awami League MP who recently joined the BNP has rejected the allegation as false.



The case was started by Mehedi Masud, an associate professor of Galachipa Mohila College, joint-convener of the ruling Awami League’s election unit at the sub-district.



The BNP leader and his family members are accused of staging an attack on themselves at Galachipa on Dec 15 “by which they undermined law and order and threatened security,” according to the case details.



“When the audio clip of his phone conversation went viral on social media, it caused fear amid the public, which could have an adverse effect on the upcoming election.”



But Rony questioned the validity of the case, saying, “The High Court observed that no-one except the victims can file complaints over an incident. My family members including my wife are the victims.”



“The police, by refusing to record my wife’s complaint, has broken the law. Now we are the ones being framed through this case,” said the BNP leader.



