Home > Bangladesh

Three die as bus overturns in Bagerhat

  Bagerhat Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-20 10:53:38.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 10:53:38.0 BdST

At least three people have been killed and 15 others injured after a bus overturned at the Rampal Upazila in Bagerhat.

The accident took place on the Khulna-Mongla Highway in Sonatunia area around 3am on Thursday, said Md Rezaul Karim, deputy director of Khulna Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Two of the dead have been identified as Ferdous and Md Kamrul, residents of Bagerhat and Mongla respectively. The third has yet to be identified.

A bus operated by Al Arafat Paribahan veered out of control and overturned on the road while it was heading to Mongla from Dhaka, said Fire Service official Karim.

“Two of them died on the spot while another man died on his way to hospital.”

Fire service officials rescued the injured passengers and took them to Khulna Medical College Hospital, said Karim.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital for autopsies, according to the highway police.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Three die in Bagerhat bus accident

Two trucks ablaze in Madaripur

5 held after attack on police in Tangail

Don’t let minor flaws cause unrest: CEC  

Nine injured in Fatullah fire

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018. REUTERS

Facebook bans more Myanmar military accounts

AL-backed panel sweeps Press Club polls

Wet Wednesday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.