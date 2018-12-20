Three die as bus overturns in Bagerhat

The accident took place on the Khulna-Mongla Highway in Sonatunia area around 3am on Thursday, said Md Rezaul Karim, deputy director of Khulna Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Two of the dead have been identified as Ferdous and Md Kamrul, residents of Bagerhat and Mongla respectively. The third has yet to be identified.

A bus operated by Al Arafat Paribahan veered out of control and overturned on the road while it was heading to Mongla from Dhaka, said Fire Service official Karim.

“Two of them died on the spot while another man died on his way to hospital.”

Fire service officials rescued the injured passengers and took them to Khulna Medical College Hospital, said Karim.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital for autopsies, according to the highway police.