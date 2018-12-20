Three die as bus overturns in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-20 10:53:38.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 10:53:38.0 BdST
At least three people have been killed and 15 others injured after a bus overturned at the Rampal Upazila in Bagerhat.
The accident took place on the Khulna-Mongla Highway in Sonatunia area around 3am on Thursday, said Md Rezaul Karim, deputy director of Khulna Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Two of the dead have been identified as Ferdous and Md Kamrul, residents of Bagerhat and Mongla respectively. The third has yet to be identified.
“Two of them died on the spot while another man died on his way to hospital.”
Fire service officials rescued the injured passengers and took them to Khulna Medical College Hospital, said Karim.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital for autopsies, according to the highway police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three die as bus overturns in Bagerhat
- Two trucks ablaze on Madaripur Highway
- Five detained after attack on police in Tangail
- CEC urges election officials not to let minor flaws spiral into unrest
- Facebook takes down more Myanmar accounts over military links
- Nine injured in house fire in Narayanganj’s Fatullah
- AL-backed panel sweeps National Press Club elections; Saiful president, Farida general secretary
- Rain to stay on Wednesday as cyclone moves away
- Hasina tells reporter not to be afraid of threats by Dr Kamal
- Independent candidate Latif Siddique to continue hunger strike 'until death'
Most Read
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- You will face justice in afterlife: Kamal to govt
- Mahbub Talukdar says Huda attacked election commissioner's post by calling him a liar
- BNP activists weep as Fakhrul breaks down in tears in Cumilla rally
- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul on election trail in Cumilla
- Latif Siddique rushed to hospital as health deteriorates amid hunger strike
- Gunshot fired at Mahi’s home in Munshiganj
- Bangladesh will be great if half the electoral pledges are fulfilled: Analysts
- Awami League won’t scramble for power, says PM Hasina