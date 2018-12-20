Shringla to leave Dhaka soon to take up Washington assignment
Published: 2018-12-20 16:33:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 16:33:03.0 BdST
Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been appointed as the country’s next ambassador to the United States.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, India's external affairs ministry said on Thursday.
Shringla, a career diplomat of the 1984 Indian foreign service batch, joined Dhaka in 2016.
Indian media earlier reported that he is likely to be replaced by Riva Ganguly Das, current director general of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.
