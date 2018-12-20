Preparations for election are better than ever before, says IGP

“We have prepared our utmost for the elections,” he said. “Our preparations and coordination are better than ever before.”

Inspector General of Police Patwary made the statement after speaking to Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda about the BNP and Jatiya Oikya Front’s allegations against the law enforcers on Thursday.

The opposition parties have alleged since the start that police are arresting and harassing opposition activists and blocking their campaigns.

Recently, BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal took the allegations to the EC.

“It seems as if our opponents aren’t the Awami League, but the police,” he told the media afterwards.

Though the chief election commissioner says he has faith in the EC, the commission responded to allegations by ordering the removal of the officers-in-charge of four police stations.

“If the environment we have now persists then we can deliver the people a good election,” said IGP Patwary.

Asked about the BNP’s allegations, he said:

“If any allegations are confirmed, police will take the necessary action. But we have nothing to support the outpouring of allegations.”

Asked to respond to the Oikya Front’s allegation that the police were not listening to the Election Commission, he said: “This allegation is untrue. It isn’t just the police. The entirety of the administration is under the control of the commission.”

The IGP said he had come to the Election Commission to inform them of the preparations of the security forces and to update them on the latest situation.

Over 100,000 police personnel are to be deployed for this election. Village police, Ansar, RAB and BGB will also be deployed. The armed forces will begin their election responsibilities on Dec 24.