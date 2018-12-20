Hasina warns of ‘BNP plot’ to kill top police officers before election
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-20 23:54:41.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 23:56:43.0 BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned of a “plot by the BNP” that aims to break the spirit of police force by killing top officers before the election.
The warning comes on the heel of allegations raised by her rivals the BNP’s Jatiya Oikya Front alliance that the ruling Awami League is using police to tame the opposition.
Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain has also threatened to try those in the government who are ordering police harassments of the opposition leaders and activists.
“The criminal in London (BNP acting chief Tarique Rahman) have sent two plans. The first plan is to control the police officers by bribing them. And the second is to kill them in order to demoralise them,” Hasina said.
Terming the violence “unimaginably heinous acts”, she added, “I still hear that killing some top police officers will be their (BNP) main target ahead of the election.”
The Awami League chief believes police are “so skilled now that they will foil such conspiracies”.
She claimed police have gained confidence of the people. “We have achieved the capability to tackle any sort of crisis now. And the people are also much more conscious now,” she said.
Hasina also said it has become easier than before to gather information after the formation of a national committee to coordinate the intelligence agencies.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Hasina warns of ‘BNP plot’ to kill top police officers before election
- At least nine killed in bus-passenger carrier collision in Gapalganj
- Facebook takes down nine pages, six accounts for coordinated inauthentic behaviour in Bangladesh
- Preparations for election are better than ever before, says IGP
- Bangla Academy gets Habibullah Siraji as director general
- Shringla to leave Dhaka soon to take up Washington assignment
- Fatullah fire: Two women die of burn injuries
- Three die as bus overturns in Bagerhat
- Two trucks ablaze on Madaripur Highway
Most Read
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- Mashrafe is a diamond, says Sheikh Hasina
- Jatiya Oikya Front candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury dies at 84
- Gaibandha-3 election to be rescheduled after death of candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury
- Shakib stars as Bangladesh level T20 series against West Indies with 36-run win
- Bangladesh will be great if half the electoral pledges are fulfilled: Analysts
- Chattogram-9: AL, BNP battle for Bakalia votes
- Gunshot fired at Mahi’s home in Munshiganj