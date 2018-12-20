Home > Bangladesh

Fatullah fire: Two women die of burn injuries

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-20 12:26:48.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 12:26:48.0 BdST

Two women have died of the burn injuries they suffered in a fire at a home in Narayanganj’s Fatullah.

According to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, Chhaya Rani, 60, and her daughter Sumitra, 27, was admitted to the hospital’s Burn Unit alongside seven other members of the family. Chhaya Rani succumbed to her injuries early on Thursday, while her daughter died around 10am.

Burn Unit Resident Doctor Partha Sankar Pal said Chhaya Rani had suffered burns on 60 percent of her body, while Sumitra had burns on 37 percent of her body. The seven other victims admitted to the hospital are also in poor condition.

The fire broke out at the home of Chhaya Rani on Wednesday. Locals rescued the victims and sent them to the hospital.

Police and rescuers initially said that a gas leak may have caused the fire, but fire service officials disagreed.

The fire service has not found any evidence of a gas leak, Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arafin told reporters on Wednesday. The window to the kitchen was open and the room itself was undamaged, he said.

“We found mosquito coils where the fire started. From the burn marks we can tell that the fire burned for a long time. We believe the fire may have started because of the mosquito coils.”

The seven others still receiving treatment at the DMCH Burn Unit are Chhaya Rani’s son Sreenath Chandra Barman, 35, his wife Archana, 34, their daughter Anamika, 14, son Arpito, 9, Sreenath’s nephews Pramit, 14, Shaon, 10, and Sumitra’s husband Narayanchandra, 35. 

