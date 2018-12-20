Eleven dead, toll may rise as bus hits passenger carrier in Gopalganj
At least 11 people have been killed when a bus collided with a small passenger carrier locally called “Mahindra” in Gopalganj.
At least 20 others were injured in the accident, which occurred at Haridaspur on Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 5:30pm on Thursday.
The Gopalganj-bound bus from Dhaka fell into a roadside ditch after the collision with the three-wheeler killing nine people, Sadar Police Station OC Md Monirul Islam said.
Later, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman Khan confirmed that 11 people, including four of a family and children and women, died on the spot.
The injured were admitted to Gopalganj General Hospital.
Earlier, rescuers said the death toll might rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.
