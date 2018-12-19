Two trucks ablaze on Madaripur Highway

OC Mohammad Quamrul Hassan of Madaripur Model Thana told reporters that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident unfolded near the residence of Shahjahan Khan, the current shipping minister and Madaripur-2 candidate for the Awami League.

According to Nittya Gopal Sarkar, manager of the Madaripur Fire Station, miscreants torched the two buses stationed on the highway and fled the scene.

“After receiving news of the incident, a fire service unit was dispatched to the scene and took half an hour to bring the flames under control. But by then all the goods stored in the trucks, including its engines, were consumed by the blaze,’ he said.

According to the OC Hassan, it is currently suspected that the fire stemmed from the truck’s battery.

The matter will be investigated further, he added.