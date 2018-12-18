Rain to stay on Wednesday as cyclone moves away
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-18 20:43:32.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-18 20:43:32.0 BdST
Rainy weather will continue on Wednesday because of a cyclone crossing India’s Andhra Pradesh.
The clouds are set to clear on Thursday, said the Met Office on Tuesday evening. The temperature is set go down in the coming days, it added.
Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely to happen in areas at Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, according to the forecast.
Cyclone Phethai over Andhra has been causing light showers over the capital and other parts of the country since Monday.
The sea remains choppy despite the cyclone having moved away, which meant the sea ports will keep hoisted Local Cautionary Signal - 3. Ships and trawlers that fish at north Bay have been advised to not venture out of safety until further notice.
Phethai has weakened to become a low pressure area and was lying over Northwest Bay and adjoining coastal Odisha, it said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- AL-backed panel sweeps National Press Club elections; Saiful president, Farida general secretary
- Rain to stay on Wednesday as cyclone moves away
- Hasina tells reporter not to be afraid of threats by Dr Kamal
- Independent candidate Latif Siddique to continue hunger strike 'until death'
- PM Hasina slams Oikya Front over manifesto claim
- US ambassador hopes for free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh
- Kamal gets no response from President Hamid on meeting
- Man commits suicide after killing wife and two children in Chandpur
- Call for ending inequalities as Bangladesh celebrates 47 years of victory against Pakistan
- Child murdered ‘after rape’ in Rajshahi
Most Read
- CEC Huda asks police chief to ensure peaceful election as violence continues
- Awami League promises ‘progress and prosperity’ in election manifesto
- PM Hasina slams Oikya Front over manifesto claim
- Election Commissioner Talukdar sees playing field not even
- High Court rejects appeals to restore Khaleda’s nominations for Dec 30 polls
- Hasina tells reporter not to be afraid of threats by Dr Kamal
- Independent candidate Latif Siddique to continue hunger strike 'until death'
- Court orders end election hopes of five Upazila chairmen from BNP
- Bangladesh seeks Japan’s support to train potential workers as Tokyo changes law
- HC orders EC to make swift decision on Jamaat candidates