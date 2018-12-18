Rain to stay on Wednesday as cyclone moves away

The clouds are set to clear on Thursday, said the Met Office on Tuesday evening. The temperature is set go down in the coming days, it added.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely to happen in areas at Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, according to the forecast.

A few places at Barishal, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions are likely to experience rainfall in the next 24 hours. Light to moderate fog may descend between late night and morning.

Cyclone Phethai over Andhra has been causing light showers over the capital and other parts of the country since Monday.

The sea remains choppy despite the cyclone having moved away, which meant the sea ports will keep hoisted Local Cautionary Signal - 3. Ships and trawlers that fish at north Bay have been advised to not venture out of safety until further notice.

“Cyclonic Storm ‘Phethai’ over Andhra Pradesh coast crossed Andhra coast, near Kakinada, of India,” said the Met Office in a weather forecast released at 6pm.

Phethai has weakened to become a low pressure area and was lying over Northwest Bay and adjoining coastal Odisha, it said.