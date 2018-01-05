Home > Bangladesh

Comilla Medical College shut down after students’ clash leaves 10 injured

  Comilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-01-05 16:12:30.0 BdST Updated: 2018-01-05 16:12:30.0 BdST

Comilla Medical College authorities have shut down the institution following a clash between students that left 10 injured.

Students have been instructed to vacate the campus by Friday afternoon.

Vice Principal Jahangir Hossain Bhuiyan said the clash broke out late on Thursday following disagreements over the fresher’s reception. “All activities have been suspended until Jan 11. Students have to leave dormitories by 4pm.”

Ten people have been injured in the clash, he said adding conditions of fifth-year students Toufiqul Islam and Irfanul Haque were critical and that they have been sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Eight others are being treated at the Comilla Medical College Hospital.

An inquiry has been opened over the clash, said Vice Principal Jahangir.

