HC orders Comilla mayor Monirul Haque Sakku to surrender in graft case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-01-04 17:52:25.0 BdST Updated: 2018-01-04 17:52:25.0 BdST
The High Court has issued a rule asking why it should not scrap the trial court’s order acquitting Comilla Mayor Monirul Haque Sakku from a graft case.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Shahidul Karim issued the rule on a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC on Thursday.
Comilla City Mayor Sakku, who is facing charges of amassing wealth illegally, has to surrender before Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, as per an HC order passed the same day.
Monirul Haque Sakku (File Photo)
Charges of amassing wealth illegally and hiding wealth-related information from the ACC were being framed against Sakku then, he told reporters.
“The ACC challenged the trial court’s order in High Court. Sakku is accused of possessing wealth without known sources and hiding information. He cannot be spared like this while the framing of charges is on.”
Sakku and other defendants have to respond to the rule within four weeks.
The trial court can consider granting Sakku bail if he wants, Khurshid said quoting the HC bench.
“The High Court, however, did not fix a deadline for Sakku to surrender. We believe it has to be done as soon as possible.”
The graft watchdog started the case against BNP leader Sakku in 2008 at the Ramna Police Station in Dhaka.
Senior Special Judge Kamrul Hossain Molla took the charges into cognisance on Apr 18 last year and issued an arrest warrant against him.
Sakku surrendered before the court and secured bail.
