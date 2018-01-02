New cabinet members arrive at Bangabhaban for swearing-in ceremony

With a little over a year left of the government’s term, President Md Abdul Hamid will swear in three new ministers and a state minister on Tuesday.



“One will be promoted to a full minister. Two more will be new ministers and a fourth will be a state minister,” said Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam told the media earlier.



Chanda, Shahjahan and Jabbar are set to become ministers while Keramat will be sworn in as a state minister, according to an official document seen by bdnews24.com.



On Monday, the Cabinet Division contacted four persons and asked them to be present at the Bangabhaban for the swearing-in ceremony.



Chanda, 72, who has been elected MP from Khulna-5 three times, has been serving as a state served since 2014, when the Awami League took office for the second consecutive term.



IT entrepreneur Jabbar will be a technocrat minister as he’s not elected to parliament.



The 68-year-old now heads the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services or BASIS and is well known for developing the first Bangla keyboard ‘Bijoy’.



Keramat has been elected an MP from Rajbari-1 for the fourth time in 2014. The 63-year-old currently presides over the parliamentary standing committee on the cultural affairs ministry.



Laxmipur-3 MP Shajahan has been serving as the president of the ruling party’s district unit for long.

