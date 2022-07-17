SAS and pilots negotiate around the clock, seeking end crippling strike
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jul 2022 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2022 02:16 PM BdST
Ailing airline SAS and pilot unions continued talks over new collective agreements on Sunday after negotiations through the night, a union representative told reporters as the strike entered its 14th day.
Most SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway walked out on July 4 after talks over conditions related to the Scandinavian carrier's rescue plan collapsed. The parties returned to the negotiating table in the Swedish capital on Wednesday.
"We have been at it tonight and we continue," Norwegian pilot union representative Roger Klokset said while on a break.
Klokset said parties may have come closer to a deal overnight.
"Maybe. But I don't know whether there will be an agreement yet," he said.
SAS, the main owners of which are Sweden and Denmark, has been struggling to compete with low-cost competition for years before the pandemic slammed the industry. It needs to attract new investors and secure bridge financing, saying that it must first slash costs to achieve those objectives.
Pilots employed in the 75-year-old carrier's SAS Scandinavia subsidiary last week said they would agree to limited wage cuts and less favourable terms, but SAS said that concessions offered were not enough for it to carry out a rescue plan announced in February.
Unions also demand that pilots axed during the pandemic are rehired at SAS Scandinavia rather than having to compete with external applicants for jobs on less attractive terms at recently created SAS Link and Ireland-based SAS Connect.
On Saturday a mediator said the parties had made progress, but significant issues had yet to be resolved. Read full story
The airline said on Thursday that the strike had caused 2,550 flight cancellations, affecting 270,000 passengers and costing it between $94 million and $123 million. The Swedish government has said it will provide no more cash.
For Sunday, 164 SAS flights, or 62% of those scheduled, were cancelled, according to flight-tracking platform FlightAware. Pilots at SAS Link and SAS Connect are not on strike.
- Technical defect forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi
- Boeing cuts 20-year industrywide outlook for planes
- Zahid Hossain named new Biman MD
- British Airways to cut more flights
- Half of IndiGo flights delayed as crew go for job interviews
- Biman launches direct Hajj flights from Sylhet
- Dhaka-Toronto direct flights from Jul 27
- Germany to deploy temporary foreign workers at airports
- Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi
- Boeing cuts 20-year industrywide outlook for planes
- Zahid Hossain named new managing director of Biman
- British Airways to cut more flights during summer holiday months
- Over 50% of IndiGo flights delayed as crew members go for job interviews at other airlines
- Luggage piles join long airport lines in fresh woes for summer travel
Most Read
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Bangladesh road traffic crashes kill 29 people; baby born before mother’s death on highway
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20 Internationals
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
- Rights group says UAE has detained US lawyer who represented Khashoggi
- Biden fails to secure major security, oil commitments at Arab summit
- Bangladesh reports 1,007 COVID cases, 5 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister